Wall Street's outlook for 2026 has grown notably constructive, with major firms such as JPMorgan, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank aligning around a common thesis: the market's next leg higher will be driven primarily by sustained gains in productivity, supported by advancements in artificial intelligence and automation.

Strategists argue that meaningful efficiency improvements across industries will be essential for delivering the earnings growth required to justify their elevated targets for the S&P 500 Index.

The thesis is straightforward: If AI indeed turbocharges corporate efficiency, profit margins expand, earnings accelerate, and the S&P 500 reaches those much-hyped targets of 7,500–8,000, as JPMorgan predicted and Yahoo Finance cited.

If not? Let’s just say “productivity” becomes the new “transitory.”

As investors sift through November’s volatility, with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stumbling, Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:META) slumping, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) cratering, and only Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) holding the fort, one quiet corner of the ETF universe suddenly looks tailor-made for this moment:

Future-Of-Work ETFs

These funds don’t just track tech hype. They follow real-world adoption of AI, automation, robotics, and digital infrastructure – the stuff strategists say will actually deliver those 2026 earnings upgrades.

Here are the purest ETF plays on that productivity boom Wall Street is betting on:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) : XT is one of the cleanest ways to capture technologies reshaping corporate efficiency across industries, from automation software and intelligent systems to next-gen computing and digital manufacturing. It spreads its bets across different innovation clusters, allowing investors to ride the productivity wave without focusing solely on AI or robotics.

ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSE:ROBO) : While mega-cap AI stocks capture the headlines, ROBO captures the machines doing the grunt work behind the scenes. Industrial robotics, warehouse automation, factory control systems, logistics optimization-all the unglamorous stuff that is reliable.

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSE:KOMP) : KOMP offers exposure to companies driving the next generation of digital transformation, from autonomous systems and smart manufacturing through to advanced analytics and emerging tech applications. The diversified approach makes KOMP a strong proxy for the broad productivity gains strategists expect as AI and automation seep into every corner of the economy.

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSE:SIMS) : SIMS is the stealth pick — a fund that barely shows up on retail radars but sits right in the middle of the "AI-led capex boom" strategists keep referring to. It targets companies that enable Smart Infrastructure, Digitalized Buildings, Advanced Sensors, Industrial Connectivity, and Intelligent Systems.

In other words, SIMS holds the companies that are upgrading the physical world so AI can upgrade the economic one. If 2026 is built on efficiency gains, SIMS is arguably the ETF most directly tied to how those gains actually get implemented.

The Bottom Line

If Wall Street’s bullish 2026 forecasts come to pass, it won’t be because markets “believed in AI.” It will be because AI-plus automation, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure actually made workers, corporations, and supply chains faster, leaner, and more profitable.

The future-of-work ETFs represent the closest thing investors have to a high-fidelity proxy for that productivity transformation. In a market full of volatility, mood swings, and AI skepticism, they offer something refreshing: A way to bet on the economics of AI, not just the hype.

