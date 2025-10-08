Amid fresh enthusiasm for generative AI infrastructure, one fund — The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF (NASDAQ:SMCX) — offers single-stock exposure to Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI).

SMCX ETF is up almost 20% in the past 5 days. Check its live prices.

Super Micro remains one of the most closely watched stocks of 2025. The share price ballooned almost 92% year to date. Why? Because investors are salivating over companies that specialize in next generation of data-center growth.

The rally gained momentum following Advanced Micro Devices Inc‘s (NASDAQ:AMD) blockbuster deal to provide OpenAI with up to six gigawatts of Instinct GPUs. Super Micro is a key component of this alliance. As an OEM, it combines AMD’s CPUs and GPUs into sophisticated AI server systems.

The transaction propelled SMCI stock upward by roughly 6% on the announcement day, taking the SMCX ETF with it. For investors seeking exposure to a hyper-growth AI track record, SMCX mirrors the day-to-day activity of SMCI.

SMCX differs from traditional semiconductor ETFs. Instead of holding a diversified basket of chip and hardware names, it acts as a pure-play bet on Super Micro. The ETF's performance rises and falls in near lockstep with SMCI's share price, allowing traders and institutions to express targeted views, or hedge existing positions, without buying or shorting the stock directly.

With that concentration comes increased danger. Market experts disagree on Super Micro’s future. Optimists point to the multibillion-dollar upside of its tie-ups with AMD and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Skeptics signal declining margins, increasing expenses, and growing competition from Dell and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Goldman Sachs lowered its target price to $27 while Needham remains optimistic with a $60 target.

Meanwhile, AI data-center expenditures are slated to reach over $170 billion in 2025. And Super Micro’s tale continues to be at the center of the AI infrastructure explosion.

For the moment, the SMCX ETF has become one of the most straightforward means of taking that action.

