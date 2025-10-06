The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OKLO ETF (NASDAQ:OKLL) is shining bright once more in the ETF universe, surging ahead from the tailwind of its underlying stock, Oklo Inc. (NASDAQ:OKLO), the Silicon Valley-funded nuclear upstart at the eye of a fresh atomic-age gold rush.

OKLL is up more than 390% since its inception late June this year. Here’s where to track its live prices.

From Startup to Supernova

Oklo's share price soared to a record $146.40 on Monday, lifting its market cap to $20.67 billion. The nuclear innovator, backed by OpenAI Chairman Sam Altman, has now surged 1,270% over the past year and more than 560% year-to-date.

The action turbocharged Defiance’s 2X leveraged ETF, which attempts to double Oklo’s daily action. The fund has already risen more than 100% in September and more than 60% so far into October, solidifying its spot as one of 2025’s hottest-performing ETFs.

The Nuclear Narrative Heats Up

Fueling the craze is an emerging view that nuclear energy may become critical in the worldwide clean-energy portfolio. A Bank of America report recently estimated nuclear energy to be a $10 trillion market opportunity, with worldwide capacity having to triple by 2050 to satisfy skyrocketing power demand from AI data centers, electrification initiatives, and heavy industry.

At the center of that vision are small modular reactors (SMRs) — lower-cost, compact nuclear power plants that can be deployed more quickly than traditional reactors. Oklo’s innovative SMR technology, along with its clean-energy alliances, has made it the industry’s poster child for the “nuclear comeback.”

Catalysts: DOE Projects And Strategic Partnerships

New catalysts have only served to fuel the rally. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) chose Oklo for its Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Project, giving the company a crucial role in the development of next-generation fuel fabrication facilities.

This is on top of its previous involvement in the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, and recent deals such as a $1.68 billion nuclear fuel-recycling plant in Oak Ridge, a clean energy supply agreement with the U.S. Air Force, and ongoing negotiations with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

For short-term speculators, OKLL has emerged as a pure-play wager on Oklo’s runaway momentum. But the fund’s 2x daily leverage works both ways: while Oklo’s rise has brought outsized gains, any steep fall could double the losses.

Outlook: Bright But Blinding

With government deals mounting, international investment banks referring to nuclear as the bridge to the renewable age, and speculators embracing risky clean-energy exposure, both Oklo and OKLL are wallowing in radioactive splendor.

But as the glow reaches its peak, prudence is still the watchword, because in this market, even the brightest atomic sparks can burn too quickly.

Photo: Shutterstock