Man holding financial chart in hand that is moving upwards with arrow moving up
September 15, 2025 2:02 PM 2 min read

ETFs Never Had It So Good — The Trillion-Dollar Moment Is Almost Here

Follow
Zinger Key Points

As the Federal Reserve approaches next week’s policy meeting, Wall Street is doing the usual pas de deux around interest rates. But this time, there is a disruptor to the traditional monetary policy logic: the unstoppable wave of ETF flows.

VOO is up 13% year-to-date. Check its prices here.

Flows On Autopilot

According to Bloomberg, over $800 billion has flowed into ETFs this year, with nearly $475 billion going into equity funds, bringing the chance of a trillion-dollar annual take within reach. That streak has held even amid April’s sell-off and resurgent tariff tensions, with more than $120 billion pouring in during the last month alone.

A lot of the money is flowing into broad index trackers such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, as well as widely held bond funds like the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD. VOO garnered a whopping $119 billion this year thus far, whereas LQD raked in more than $500 million in inflows this year. Even riskier bets, ranging from crypto-linked ETFs to leveraged debt products, have been drawing consistent demand.

Strategists contend this is an “autopilot” phenomenon. Millions of Americans funnel retirement savings into ETFs via 401(k)s, target-date funds and robo-advisors, creating steady, calendar-driven allocations. ETFs are found by academic research, cited by Bloomberg, to exaggerate rallies following unexpected rate reductions and soften sell-offs when increases strike, essentially dampening the central bank’s shock value.

StoneX’s Vincent Deluard said that about 1% of GDP flows are directed into index funds each month, irrespective of valuations or sentiment.

That explains partly why the S&P 500 continues to make new highs even as labor-market cracks lengthen and investors bet on several Fed cuts this year. ETFs now provide a standing bid for risk assets, leaving markets less sensitive to policy indecision — until they do.

Also Read: Move Over, Mag 7—Gold Miner ETFs Are Running The Show Now

ETFs to Watch Ahead of the Fed

Investors positioning for potential easing may pay attention to rate-sensitive funds such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, which normally appreciates on declining Treasury yields and credit-oriented vehicles like the LQD. Sector and thematic ETFs, especially in technology and dividend equities, are also being watched as possible recipients of a risk-on world.

The danger is what occurs when confidence wavers. While investors view ETFs as cash, some hold illiquid or leveraged assets that might amplify losses in a downturn. As one strategist said, the ultimate test may not be next week’s quarter-point reduction, but whether ETFs can hold the line if Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicates fewer reductions to come.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$607.200.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LQD Logo
LQDiShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
$112.370.32%
TLT Logo
TLTiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
$90.310.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved