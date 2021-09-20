If Stocks Go Down, This ETF Goes Up

There's a chance the stock market rally is over and the long-awaited correction is here. If so, astute investors can hedge their portfolios or even profit from a market sell-off.

This can be done with inverse ETFs. These ETFs are designed to move in the opposite direction of the market. One of them is the ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSE:SH).

This ETF is designed to move in the oppositive direction as the S&P 500 Index. For example, if the S&P 500 falls by 2%, SH should appreciate by about 2%.

As you can see on the following chart, now that the S&P 500 seems to have broken its recent uptrend, SH seems to have broken its recent downtrend.

