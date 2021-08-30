An ETF For Hedging Inflation

There’s more proof that inflation is becoming a serious issue. It isn’t merely transitory as some suggest.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis said the price index for consumer spending, known as the PCE index, rose by 4.2% in the year ending in July. This is the highest pace since January 1991.

There are ETFs that investors can use to hedge against or even profit from inflation. One of them is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE: DBC).

This ETF is designed to track an index that is composed of different commodities. If inflation continues to heat up, there’s a good chance that DBC moves higher.