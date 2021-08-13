Finally! An ETF for Bargain-Hunting Investors

Photo credit mohamed_hassan @ Pixabay

Have you ever been interested in trading stocks priced between $2 and $5 per share but were hesitant to buy given liquidity and volatility risks?

Now, you can easily own a basket of these low-priced names thanks to a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) from Direxion.

The Direxion Low Priced Stocks ETF (ARCA: LOPX) may be a consideration for bargain-hunting investors who want to explore some of the lesser-known names on Wall Street in a risk managed and more diversified manner.

Oftentimes, buying and selling individual low-priced stocks can be a difficult endeavor, as they are known to be quite volatile, trade with low volume and don’t receive a lot of love from analysts.

Instead of trying to select individual names at low prices and potentially having to deal with large bid-ask spreads, looking into ETFs like this one may make a lot of sense.

With the Direxion Low Priced Stocks ETF, investors can gain exposure to 50 U.S.-listed companies trading between $2 and $5 at the time of annual reconstitution.

This exchange-traded fund seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Two Bucks Index and offers exposure to a variety of different sectors.

As of June 30, 2021, the 50 constituents had a median total market capitalization of $1.3 billion,

with total market capitalizations ranging from $60 million to $29 billion, and was concentrated in

the energy and healthcare sectors.

Some of the ETF’s top holdings include AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL), and Moneygram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI). (For a list of Fund holdings and weightings please click HERE.)

Because many of these companies are neglected by Wall Street research, they could be ready to deliver outperformance if the market is indeed undervaluing their business prospects.

The idea here is that investors and traders who are interested in gaining broad exposure to stocks outside of traditional indexes can do so with the Direxion Low Priced Stocks ETF.

Although many of these stocks are priced between $2 and $5 for a reason, the fund offers an opportunity for intermediate-term traders and investors to take advantage of periods of volatility, as these stocks may be mispriced and have the potential for outperformance.

Keep that in mind if you are interested in adding bargain-priced companies with upside potential.

