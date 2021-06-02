An ETN To Play The Potential Meat Shortage

It's being reported that Russian hackers are behind the cyber attack against JBS, the world's largest meatpacker. The company has said it's making significant progress in resolving the issues, but some analysts believe the disruption of operations could lead to higher meat prices.

If this happens, there a good chance that the price of the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSE: COW) will move higher as well.

The ETN invests in cattle and lean hog (pork belly) futures. This is a way for individual investors to gain exposure to these markets.

The ETN trades around $38.55 per share at publication time.