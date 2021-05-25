New FOMO, Fat Tail ETFs Offer Unique Investment Strategies From Tuttle Capital Management

Two new ETFs are being launched by Tuttle Capital Management Tuesday.

FOMO ETF: The new FOMO ETF (BATS: FOMO) captures the best of the commonly used phrase "FOMO": fear of missing out.

“The fund’s strategy is related to the FOMO because it allows investors to invest in areas of the market that are currently in favor by retail and individual investors; thus, avoiding FOMO,” according to the company.

The ETF may invest in ETFs and SPACs along with stocks. The FOMO ETF will follow a proprietary model from the company.

“The Adviser’s model evaluates market trends in various asset classes across different time frames.”

Frequent trading is mentioned in the prospectus, which could lead to a high portfolio turnover rate.

The ETF will seek to find stocks that are perceived to increase in value and are oversold. The fund may use “intermarket analysts to look for divergences between asset classes that tend to move together or move apart.”

Fat Tail Risk ETF: The Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSE: FATT) is an actively managed ETF that will invest in cash and U.S. government bonds, ETFs that invest in gold, ETFs that invest in U.S. equities, ETFs that invest in U.S. treasuries, U.S. stocks of any market capitalization and volatility and inverse volatility ETFs.

The ETF’s name comes from the term that describes the “financial risk of an asset or portfolio of assets moving more than three standard deviations from its current price, above the risk of a normal distribution.”

More extreme returns toward the edge of a bell curve are referred to as tails. Frequent market disruptions and volatility can lead to “fatter tails.”

The Fatter Tail ETF is seeking to provide positive returns during the most significant market disruption periods through its strategy.