3 ETFs The Could Profit From A Green New Deal

Many analysts predict that certain companies will be beneficiaries of the Biden administration's energy policy. A number of these companies will be in the alternative energy industry. They will be given tax breaks and subsidies designed to help them prosper.

It will be hard to predict which companies will benefit the most, so investors could consider alternative energy ETFs instead of buying individual stocks. These ETFs invest in numerous stocks of many companies, and this ensures diversity.

They include the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSE: FAN), the Invesco Solar ETF (NASDAQ: TAN), and the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ: DRIV).

See Also: What A Green New Deal Could Mean For Freight

FAN tracks the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index. The Index is composed of companies in the wind energy industry. FAN holds the stocks of 51 different companies primarily focused on windmills and wind turbines.

TAN holds the companies that are in the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, all companies in the solar power industry. TAN holds the stocks of about 50 companies.

DRIV follows the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index. The index tracks the price movements in shares of companies that are active in the electric vehicles industry. They include manufacturers, component producers and raw materials companies. The fund holds the stocks of about 80 companies.