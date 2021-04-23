2 Commodity ETFs That Have Broken Out

While the pundits debate whether or not inflation is rising, the markets have spoken. And the answer is a resounding “yes!”

This inflation has caused commodity-based ETFs to rocket higher. This includes the Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSE: CORN) and the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSE: DBA).

The Teucrium Corn Fund invests in corn futures. Since August the price of corn has doubled and CORN has gained almost 20% in the past month.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund invests in a wide range of agricultural futures. They include corn, soybeans, sugar, coffee, cocoa and cattle.

The ETF has gained almost 10% over the past month.