'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Gold

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Meghan Shue said that short-term fundamentals suggest a mixed outlook for gold in the near term. She would look for a better entry point.

Joe Terranova said he always likes to have gold in his portfolio because it offers diversification. He added that in the current environment, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) would work better than SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).

Pete Najarian also likes the miners and he would consider individual names that provide exposure to gold. He currently owns SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSE: XME), which has a mix of metals and gold names.