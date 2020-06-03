Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Gold

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Meghan Shue said that short-term fundamentals suggest a mixed outlook for gold in the near term. She would look for a better entry point.

Joe Terranova said he always likes to have gold in his portfolio because it offers diversification. He added that in the current environment, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) would work better than SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD).

Pete Najarian also likes the miners and he would consider individual names that provide exposure to gold. He currently owns SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSE: XME), which has a mix of metals and gold names.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDX + GLD)

3 Gold Miners ETFs Your Probably Don't Know About, But Should Get To Know
Strategist Expects Gold, Silver To Gain As Pandemic Panic Subsides
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Here's Why Gold Prices Are Rising And Silver Prices Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report GoldSpecialty ETFs Commodities Markets Media ETFs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com