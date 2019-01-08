Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square And GDX

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about an unusually high options activity in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He said options traders were buying the January 63 calls on Tuesday. Around 4,500 contracts were traded and this was the second trading session in a row with heavy volume as around 3,000 contracts were traded on Monday. Najarian bought calls in the name and he is planning to hold them for 10 days.

He has also noticed some options activity in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX). Options traders were buying upside calls in the name. These calls are expiring next week and around 8,000 contracts were traded. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for 10 days.