Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square And GDX

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2019 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
Related SQ
As Square Rises 12%, This Chart Suggests Its Rally Will Fizzle
Mid-Day Market Update: Resources Connection Rises Following Q2 Results; Arcus Biosciences Shares Slide
Stock Upgrades: Square Shows Rising Relative Strength (Investor's Business Daily)
Related GDX
Powell Pushes Gold ETFs Higher... Sort Of
Gold ETF Fee Battle Intensifies
Top Gold Stocks For 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about an unusually high options activity in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He said options traders were buying the January 63 calls on Tuesday. Around 4,500 contracts were traded and this was the second trading session in a row with heavy volume as around 3,000 contracts were traded on Monday. Najarian bought calls in the name and he is planning to hold them for 10 days.

He has also noticed some options activity in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX). Options traders were buying upside calls in the name. These calls are expiring next week and around 8,000 contracts were traded. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for 10 days.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianSpecialty ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDX + SQ)

As Square Rises 12%, This Chart Suggests Its Rally Will Fizzle
Mid-Day Market Update: Resources Connection Rises Following Q2 Results; Arcus Biosciences Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; U.S. Adds 312,000 New Jobs In December
Guggenheim's Positive Outlook For Payments Stocks: 'We Expect Strong Results'
50 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Powell Pushes Gold ETFs Higher... Sort Of
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

TD Ameritrade IMX Continued Its Dip In December, Falling To A More Than Two-Year Low