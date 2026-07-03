Americans are expected to spend billions celebrating Independence Day this year, and while the Fourth of July is known for fireworks and backyard barbecues, it also creates a seasonal investment opportunity across several ETF themes.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), total consumer spending for the holiday is projected to reach $9.4 billion, up from $8.9 billion last year, as the nation’s 250th anniversary encourages more Americans to celebrate. About 86% of Americans plan to mark the occasion, spending an average of $94.41 per person on food, drinks, travel, and entertainment.

Additionally, GhostCom Surge Analytics expected even more. Americans are likely to spend around $22 billion on food and beverage over the July 4th holiday weekend.

For ETF investors, that spending is concentrated in a handful of industries that tend to benefit from the long holiday weekend.

Food and Beverage ETFs Take Center Stage

Cookouts, barbecues, and picnics remain the most popular Independence Day activity, with 62% of Americans planning to host or attend one, according to the NRF.

Food accounts for the largest share of holiday spending. Capital One Shopping estimates Americans spent $8.9 billion on food and another $3.7 billion on alcoholic beverages, primarily beer, during last year’s July Fourth celebrations.

Road Trips Put Transportation ETFs in Focus

Travel is another major beneficiary.

AAA expects 61.4 million Americans to travel by car over the Independence Day holiday period, matching record levels despite elevated gasoline prices. Another 13% of consumers plan overnight trips, while millions are expected to attend parades, festivals, and community events.

Retailers Hope Holiday Discounts Drive Sales

Independence Day also unofficially kicks off the second-half shopping season for many retailers.

Major retailers have rolled out promotions featuring discounts of up to 65% on apparel, outdoor furniture, appliances, electronics, and summer essentials, hoping to encourage spending despite persistent inflation.

A Seasonal Tailwind, Not a Long-Term Trend

While Fourth of July spending typically provides only a short-term boost, the holiday offers investors a snapshot of consumer health heading into the second half of the year. Strong demand for travel, food, and retail purchases suggests consumers remain willing to spend despite higher prices, supporting sectors that rely heavily on discretionary consumption.

Although a single holiday is unlikely to materially change the long-term outlook for these ETFs, spending trends over the Independence Day weekend can provide an early read on consumer confidence, travel demand, and retail momentum ahead of the broader summer season and the crucial back-to-school shopping period.

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