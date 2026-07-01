Nvidia, Tesla, Caterpillar: ETFs Most Exposed to Michael Burry's New Shorts

AI ETFs Have Nvidia at the Center

Nvidia remains the cornerstone of nearly every AI-focused ETF, making it the biggest common denominator in Burry’s bearish basket.

Caterpillar Brings Industrial ETFs Into the AI Conversation

Perhaps the most surprising name in Burry’s portfolio is Caterpillar.

Unlike Nvidia or Applied Materials, Caterpillar is not a technology company. Instead, investors have increasingly rewarded the heavy equipment maker as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom. Every new hyperscale data center, semiconductor fabrication plant, and power infrastructure project begins with excavation and construction, putting Caterpillar’s machinery at the heart of the AI supply chain.

That narrative has helped push Caterpillar to valuation multiples exceeding even Nvidia’s on a trailing earnings basis.

ETFs With Exposure to Burry’s Bearish Basket

Rather than signaling skepticism toward artificial intelligence, Burry’s latest positions appear to target the lofty valuations attached to companies benefiting from the AI investment cycle. For ETF investors, that means looking beyond semiconductor funds and recognizing that AI exposure now extends to industrials, infrastructure, and other sectors that have ridden the wave of data center and semiconductor investment.

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