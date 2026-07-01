• What’s pressuring SMHC stock?

The timing is notable. SMH has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom over the past three years, riding unprecedented spending by hyperscalers on AI chips, high-bandwidth memory, advanced packaging and semiconductor equipment.

Two ETFs, Two Different Investment Narratives

While both funds invest in semiconductor companies, their underlying investment theses have little in common.

The ETF has become a proxy for AI infrastructure spending, with performance largely driven by Nvidia’s GPU dominance, TSMC’s advanced manufacturing capacity and growing investments in AI data centers.

SMHC tracks the MarketVector China Semiconductor 25 Index and invests exclusively in Chinese semiconductor companies across chip design, wafer fabrication, equipment manufacturing, packaging and testing.

Unlike SMH, the new ETF has no constituent overlap with major U.S.-listed semiconductor ETFs, making it a complementary rather than competing allocation for investors seeking geographic diversification.

AI Demand vs. Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

The biggest distinction between the two funds lies in what ultimately drives returns.

For SMH, the key catalysts remain:

AI infrastructure spending

Nvidia GPU shipments

Hyperscaler capital expenditure

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand

Advanced packaging capacity

Leading-edge foundry utilization

Semiconductor equipment spending

The ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap names, meaning earnings from Nvidia, Broadcom and TSMC can significantly influence performance.

SMHC, however, is tied to a different set of macro drivers.

Its investment case rests on:

China’s semiconductor localization efforts

Import substitution

Domestic equipment manufacturers replacing foreign suppliers

Expansion of local wafer fabrication capacity

Government subsidies and industrial policy

Rising domestic demand for Chinese-designed chips

Rather than competing directly with Nvidia or AMD today, many of the companies in SMHC are focused on reducing China’s dependence on foreign semiconductor technology over the long term.

Valuations Reflect Different Stages of Growth

The valuation gap between the two ecosystems also tells an important story.

SMH’s holdings have seen significant multiple expansion over the AI rally, supported by strong earnings growth and record capital spending by cloud providers. Several of its largest holdings trade at premium earnings multiples, reflecting investor expectations that AI demand will remain elevated for years.

China’s semiconductor companies are earlier in their growth cycle. Many remain focused on scaling production, improving technological capabilities and capturing domestic market share rather than maximizing profitability.

As a result, SMHC represents a structural growth story driven less by near-term earnings momentum and more by long-term policy support and capacity expansion.

Technical Picture Favors SMH … For Now

From a market structure perspective, SMH enjoys several advantages.

The ETF has a long trading history, deep liquidity and substantial institutional ownership, making it one of the most actively traded semiconductor ETFs globally.

Its performance also closely tracks key industry events, including Nvidia earnings, TSMC guidance, AI-related product launches and hyperscaler capex announcements.

SMHC, by comparison, is still in its infancy.

With limited trading history, investors will likely focus on early indicators such as:

Assets under management growth

Daily trading volume

Net fund inflows

Bid-ask spreads

Tracking efficiency versus its benchmark

Strong early asset gathering could establish SMHC as the benchmark ETF for China’s semiconductor sector, similar to the role SMH plays in the global chip industry.

Geopolitics May Drive Relative Performance

Ironically, the risks facing one ETF could become catalysts for the other.

SMH remains exposed to potential disruptions from tighter U.S. export controls, Taiwan-related geopolitical tensions, AI spending moderation and elevated valuations among its largest holdings.

For SMHC, those same export restrictions may accelerate China’s investment in domestic semiconductor capabilities.

Beijing has already committed $98 billion toward building a self-reliant semiconductor industry, supporting companies involved in chip manufacturing, semiconductor equipment and materials. Continued policy support could provide a long runway for domestic players, even if they remain technologically behind global leaders in cutting-edge chip production.

A Tale of Two Semiconductor Futures

The launch of SMHC broadens how investors can access the semiconductor industry.

SMH remains the preferred vehicle for investors seeking exposure to the companies powering today’s AI revolution. SMHC, on the other hand, offers a way to invest in China’s long-term effort to build an independent semiconductor ecosystem.

Rather than competing head-to-head, the two ETFs represent opposite sides of the same global trend: one captures the current leaders of the AI boom, while the other provides exposure to the world’s largest effort to create an alternative semiconductor supply chain.

As geopolitical rivalry increasingly reshapes the chip industry, investors may find that owning one — or both — depends less on semiconductor fundamentals alone and more on which vision of the industry’s future they believe will prevail.

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