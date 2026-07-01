The biggest ETF winners of last year have fallen out of favor.

After dominating ETF inflows through much of 2025, gold and spot bitcoin ETFs saw investors pull billions of dollars during the first half of 2026 as capital rotated toward AI infrastructure, semiconductor hardware and other growth-oriented themes.

According to first-half ETF flow data compiled by VettaFi, gold ETFs recorded $3 billion in net outflows, while spot bitcoin ETFs lost $4 billion, marking their weakest stretch of the year. The reversal came even as total ETF inflows reached record levels, underscoring a sharp shift in investor sentiment rather than a broad retreat from the ETF market.

Gold ETFs Face Headwinds Despite Safe-Haven Appeal

Gold ETFs struggled against a backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve, a stronger U.S. dollar and falling bullion prices. Spot gold slipped below $4,000 per ounce for the first time since November, prompting investors to trim exposure after a strong run earlier in the year.

Interestingly, during the first half of 2025, GLD and IAU had garnered $8 billion and almost $5 billion in inflows, $23 billion and $11 billion for the whole year, respectively.

The divergence suggests investors haven’t abandoned gold altogether but are becoming increasingly selective, favoring cheaper investment vehicles over legacy products.

Bitcoin ETF Flows Turn Negative

Cryptocurrency ETFs also lost momentum.

Spot bitcoin ETFs suffered $4 billion in net outflows after bitcoin fell below the key $60,000 support level, extending an eight-month decline from its March peak.

The shift mirrors a broader trend across the ETF industry, where investors are increasingly favoring products that generate income or offer differentiated strategies rather than straightforward market exposure.

Capital Flows to AI Infrastructure ETFs

While gold and bitcoin ETFs struggled, investors aggressively embraced sectors tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Roundhill Memory ETF (BATS;DRAM) emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the year, attracting $17 billion in second-quarter inflows and rapidly growing to nearly $25 billion in assets, making it the fastest-growing ETF ever.

Semiconductor ETFs also remained in favor, collectively attracting $23 billion in net inflows during the quarter as investors expanded beyond AI software into hardware suppliers, memory chips and semiconductor manufacturing.

Utilities, nuclear energy and data center-related ETFs also gained traction as investors looked for ways to capitalize on the physical infrastructure needed to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.

Risk Appetite Returns

The contrasting flow trends highlight a changing market narrative.

Instead of seeking protection in traditional safe havens such as gold or making broad directional bets on bitcoin, investors increasingly favored sectors with direct links to long-term AI investment, including semiconductors, electrification, cooling systems and energy infrastructure.

The shift also reflects improving risk appetite. Strong corporate earnings, resilient equity markets and continued AI-driven capital spending encouraged investors to rotate out of defensive assets and into growth-oriented themes, suggesting that, for many ETF investors, AI infrastructure has become the market’s preferred long-term allocation while gold and bitcoin temporarily take a back seat.

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