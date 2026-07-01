Tech Giants Squeezed By Supply

The AI revolution is driving unexpected inflation in the hardware sector, with demand vastly outstripping supply. Apple CEO Tim Cook characterized the current market dynamics as a “100-year flood,” noting he has “never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years.”

$DRAM ETF’s Historic Run

While hyperscalers bear the brunt of these costs, semiconductor and memory companies are capturing historic “windfall profits.” This immense wealth transfer is perfectly illustrated by the unprecedented rise of the DRAM ETF.

Launched on April 2, 2026, the fund has experienced weekly inflows “like nothing we’ve seen before,” according to Creative Planning market strategist Charlie Bilello. It has gained 173.52% since listing.

By June 25, the ETF had amassed $25.06 billion, making it the fastest ETF in history to conquer the $10 billion, $15 billion, $20 billion, and $25 billion milestones.

This rapid ascent is fueled by heavy concentration in the companies dominating the supply crunch. The ETF’s top seven holdings account for 76.69% of its total assets, led heavily by South Korean memory powerhouses:

A Massive Market Disconnect

DRAM has gained 16.85% over the last month and 6.69% over the last five days. It closed 2.65% higher at $73.85 apiece on Tuesday and was lower by 4.92% in overnight trading.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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