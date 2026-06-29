Technology-focused ETFs could face increased uncertainty after hedge funds recorded their largest weekly selloff of U.S. information technology stocks since Goldman Sachs began tracking the data in 2016, raising questions about whether institutional de-risking could spill over into passive investment vehicles.

According to data from Goldman Sachs Prime Services shared by The Kobeissi Letter on X, hedge funds posted their biggest net selling of U.S. information technology equities in the week ended June 25, eclipsing even the August 2024 liquidation that preceded a more than 10% correction in the Nasdaq-100.

For ETF investors, the move is notable because many of the stocks being trimmed are among the largest holdings in funds tracking the technology sector and the Magnificent Seven.

Technology ETFs Sit At The Center Of The Rotation

The institutional pullback puts several of the market’s largest technology ETFs in focus.

While ETFs themselves don’t trigger selling, sustained institutional liquidation of their underlying holdings can lead to increased volatility and weaker performance for these funds.

Hedge Funds Trim Magnificent Seven Exposure

The latest positioning data suggests the move is more than a short-term reduction in risk.

Goldman Sachs said the Magnificent Seven now account for just 14.5% of total U.S. hedge fund exposure, near the lowest level in three years. Exposure has declined by seven percentage points since the start of 2026, marking the steepest six-month reduction since the 2022 bear market.

The figures indicate that some professional investors are becoming less comfortable with the concentration and valuations that have defined the AI-driven rally, even as the broader market remains near record highs.

Could ETF Investors Rotate Too?

The hedge fund retreat does not necessarily imply a bearish outlook for equities. Instead, it may reflect a rotation into areas of the market offering more attractive valuations or broader earnings participation.

The key question for the ETF market is whether passive investors continue funneling assets into technology-heavy funds like QQQ, XLK and VGT despite hedge funds heading in the opposite direction. If passive inflows remain resilient, they could cushion the impact of institutional selling. But if ETF investors begin rotating away from mega-cap tech as well, the pressure on the sector could intensify.

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