Software ETFs Are Finally Catching An AI Tailwind

The artificial intelligence trade may be entering its next phase—and ETF investors are taking notice.

Software ETFs Take Center Stage

IGV’s gains were fueled by a broad rally across enterprise software names.

The strong performance comes after software stocks spent much of the AI boom trailing semiconductor companies. Investors had largely favored chipmakers, betting they would be the primary beneficiaries of surging demand for AI infrastructure, while concerns persisted that generative AI could disrupt parts of the software industry.

Friday’s move suggests investors might be beginning to recognize that software companies may also stand to benefit as AI adoption expands across enterprises.

Semiconductor ETFs Pause After A Historic Run

Meanwhile, semiconductor ETFs came under pressure as investors took profits following an extended rally.

ON Semiconductor was the fund’s biggest drag, plunging more than 24% after announcing an all-stock acquisition of Synaptics valued at approximately $7 billion in enterprise value.

The broader semiconductor sector also weakened, with the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) falling close to 5%.

The pullback follows a stellar year for semiconductor stocks, which have been among the market’s strongest performers, driven by relentless demand for AI accelerators, high-bandwidth memory, advanced networking chips, and data center infrastructure. Many semiconductor ETFs have posted outsized gains in 2026 as investors piled into companies viewed as the backbone of the AI revolution.

What It Means For ETF Investors

Friday’s divergence doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the semiconductor rally. Instead, it may indicate that investors are expanding their AI exposure beyond chip manufacturers to companies positioned to generate recurring revenue from AI-powered software and enterprise applications.

For ETF investors, this broadens the opportunity set across the technology sector.

On the semiconductor side, SMH and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) remain among the primary vehicles for investors seeking exposure to AI infrastructure, despite Friday’s selloff.

Whether the latest move proves to be a short-lived bout of profit-taking or the beginning of a broader rotation remains to be seen. But for the first time in months, software ETFs, not semiconductor funds, are leading the AI trade.

Image: Shutterstock