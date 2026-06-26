The AI-driven rally in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is producing unprecedented winners in the ETF market.

The two funds have benefited from surging investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure plays, with Micron cementing its position as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom through its leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component used in AI accelerators.

Why Micron Is Powering The Rally

Micron has become one of Wall Street’s hottest AI trades. The company reported a series of strong quarterly results and raised expectations for sustained HBM demand.

Investor optimism for AI-related memory continues to fuel a sharp rally in Micron shares, translating into outsized returns for ETFs offering leveraged exposure to the stock.

Micron’s blockbuster fiscal third-quarter results have further reinforced the AI investment narrative. The memory-chip maker reported revenue of $11.1 billion, up 37% year over year and ahead of Wall Street expectations, while adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share also topped estimates. Data center revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI accelerators.

Management said HBM revenue has already surpassed its fiscal 2025 target and expects the market to remain supply-constrained through calendar 2026, supported by strong AI infrastructure spending from hyperscalers and cloud providers.

Why MUU And MULL Have Soared Even More

Unlike diversified semiconductor ETFs, MUU and MULL are single-stock leveraged ETFs that seek to deliver twice (2x) the daily performance of Micron shares.

Because these ETFs rebalance daily, sustained upward momentum in the underlying stock can generate returns that significantly exceed the simple 2x multiple over longer periods. Micron’s persistent rally throughout 2026 has created the ideal environment for leveraged compounding, helping both funds post gains of more than 1,000% this year.

The surge has also boosted investor interest in these niche products, with MUU surpassing $1 billion in assets under management earlier this year as traders increasingly sought concentrated exposure to one of the market’s strongest AI winners.

A High-Conviction AI Bet

That concentration has amplified gains, with Micron outperforming many of its semiconductor peers amid growing confidence that the AI memory boom is still in its early stages.

The Catch: Higher Returns, Higher Risk

The same leverage that has propelled MUU and MULL to the top of the ETF leaderboard can also magnify losses.

Single-stock leveraged ETFs are designed to achieve their target returns over a single trading day, making them tactical trading vehicles rather than long-term investment products. During periods of volatility or declining share prices, daily compounding can significantly erode returns.

For now, however, Micron’s AI-fueled momentum has turned MUU and MULL into the standout ETF success stories of 2026, underscoring how concentrated exposure to one of the market’s hottest stocks can produce extraordinary gains—along with equally extraordinary risk.

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