Energy ETFs are facing a fresh challenge as oil prices retreat below $70 a barrel, raising questions about whether the sector’s strong run can continue if crude remains under pressure.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude have both pulled back toward levels seen before the recent Middle East-driven spike, with easing concerns over supply disruptions helping push prices lower.

• What’s next for XLE stock?

Traditionally, falling oil prices weigh on energy producers by reducing revenue and profit expectations. Yet energy stocks have so far shown surprising resilience, supported by disciplined capital spending, shareholder returns and expectations that global demand will remain healthy.

For ETF investors, the key question is whether energy equities can continue outperforming if crude prices stay below the psychologically important $70 threshold.

Energy ETFs Remain Leveraged To Oil Prices

Why Energy ETFs May Prove More Resilient This Cycle

Unlike previous downturns, many energy companies have prioritized profitability over production growth. Rather than aggressively increasing output when prices rise, producers have focused on generating free cash flow, repurchasing shares and maintaining dividends.

That shift has helped attract investors seeking value and income in a market where many growth-oriented sectors trade at elevated valuations. As a result, energy ETFs have become less dependent on ever-rising oil prices than they were during past commodity cycles.

Additionally, if lower gasoline prices boost consumer spending and support broader economic growth, energy demand may remain stronger than investors expect, limiting downside pressure on oil.

While oil prices remain the most important driver for the sector, upcoming earnings reports may prove equally critical. Investors will be looking for signs that producers can sustain cash generation, dividends and buyback programs even in a sub-$70 oil environment.

For now, energy ETFs are caught between weak crude prices that threaten earnings and a fundamentally healthier industry that appears better equipped to weather a downturn. How those forces balance out could determine whether funds such as XLE, XOP and OIH continue to outperform in the second half of the year.

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