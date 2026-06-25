The memory-chip maker reported:

Revenue of $41.46 billion, up roughly 346% from a year earlier and well ahead of Wall Street estimates of $35.6 billion.

Adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, which topped expectations

Fourth-quarter guidance for $50 billion in revenue and

$31 per share in earnings came in significantly above consensus forecasts.

AI Memory Demand Boosts ETF Outlook

For ETF investors, the bigger story may be what Micron’s guidance says about the broader AI ecosystem. High-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component used alongside advanced AI processors, remains in tight supply as hyperscalers and enterprises continue pouring money into AI infrastructure.

“Demand was never the question, durability was,” said Jake Behan, Head of Capital Markets at Direxion. He noted that Micron’s strategic agreements and HBM production ramp are providing visibility beyond a typical memory-pricing cycle. According to Behan, the earnings report demonstrated strong demand, continued pricing power, and extended visibility, factors that were not fully reflected in market expectations.

Micron Strengthens The Broader AI Trade

The implications may extend beyond semiconductor funds. Ryan Lee, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy at Direxion, said Micron has been a key driver of both the memory trade and the semiconductor sector. He added that the company’s earnings beat could help fuel another leg higher for AI-related equities and the broader technology market.

While some analysts caution that memory markets remain cyclical, Micron’s indication that supply constraints could persist through 2028 has strengthened the view that the AI infrastructure buildout is far from over. For ETF investors, that suggests the AI memory trade may be evolving from a short-term earnings story into a multi-year investment theme.

Image: Shutterstock