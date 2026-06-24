Cathie Wood appears to be leaning back into the Magnificent Seven trade.

The purchases came as investors continue debating whether the next leg of the AI rally will be led by semiconductor giants such as Nvidia or by mega-cap platform companies that are increasingly monetizing artificial intelligence through cloud computing, digital advertising, e-commerce and autonomous driving technologies.

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ARK ETFs Add To Magnificent Seven Exposure

Amazon received one of the largest allocations, with more than $9.6 million worth of shares added across ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.

The stock already ranks among the larger positions in ARKW and ARKF, reflecting ARK’s growing conviction that Amazon’s AI strategy, particularly through Amazon Web Services (AWS), could emerge as a major beneficiary of rising enterprise AI spending.

ARK also bought more than $8 million worth of Alphabet shares, increasing exposure to another Magnificent Seven member that has become central to the generative AI race through its Gemini models, cloud business and AI-powered search initiatives.

Tesla remains one of ARK’s highest-conviction holdings. The firm purchased an additional $8.1 million worth of shares despite ongoing volatility in the electric-vehicle maker’s stock. Tesla continues to be a top holding across ARK’s ETF lineup and remains one of Wood’s largest bets on artificial intelligence through autonomous driving, robotics and humanoid robot development.

A Different Kind Of AI Trade

While much of the AI rally over the past two years has centered on chipmakers such as Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices, ARK’s latest moves suggest the firm sees growing opportunities among platform companies that can deploy AI at scale.

Amazon and Alphabet offer exposure to cloud infrastructure and AI services, while Tesla represents a longer-term bet on AI-powered transportation and robotics.

The purchases suggest ARK is positioning its ETFs for a broader AI adoption cycle rather than relying solely on semiconductor leaders.

That theme is increasingly visible across the ETF landscape.

From Pure AI To AI Monetization

ARK’s buying activity also comes as investors increasingly shift focus from AI infrastructure providers to companies that may ultimately monetize the technology.

By adding to these positions during a market pullback, ARK appears to be making a bet that the next chapter of the AI trade may not be driven solely by chipmakers, but by the technology giants deploying AI across cloud computing, search, e-commerce, and autonomous systems.

For ETF investors, that could signal renewed interest in Magnificent Seven-focused funds as the market broadens beyond the semiconductor-led phase of the AI rally.

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