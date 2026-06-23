Tesla ETFs Could Be The Hidden Winners Of SpaceX Merger Hopes

The theory has emerged as SpaceX, fresh off the largest IPO in history, settles into public trading, while Tesla shares remain resilient despite a challenging year marked by 15% YTD share price erosion. For ETFs with significant Tesla exposure, the merger narrative is becoming an increasingly important factor to watch.

What Is The Merger Premium?

A merger premium reflects the additional value investors assign to a company due to the possibility of a future acquisition or combination.

In Tesla’s case, some investors believe the company could eventually acquire SpaceX, gaining exposure to satellite communications, launch services, xAI, and other artificial intelligence initiatives that sit within Musk’s growing technology ecosystem.

Roundhill Investments CEO David Mazza said Tesla may already be benefiting from that expectation.

“For years, Tesla was the only public way to own the Musk premium, and now it is not, with SpaceX as the cleaner expression of the AI and space story,” Mazza said, according to a Bloomberg report. “What is holding Tesla above $400 is an acquisition premium building in.”

Why ETF Investors Should Care

Tesla remains a major holding across many popular growth and technology ETFs. As a result, any shift in investor sentiment tied to merger speculation could influence a broad range of funds.

If investors continue assigning a merger premium to Tesla shares, these funds could indirectly benefit through their existing exposure. Conversely, if expectations for a deal fade, Tesla-heavy portfolios could lose a key source of support.

An Emerging AI ETF Story

The merger thesis is largely centered on artificial intelligence rather than electric vehicles or rockets.

SpaceX absorbed xAI earlier this year, bringing Grok and other AI assets into its orbit. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to invest heavily in autonomous driving, humanoid robots, AI infrastructure, and semiconductor initiatives. The companies are also reportedly collaborating through a semiconductor manufacturing venture known as Terafab.

A combined company would create one of the market’s most expansive AI ecosystems, spanning autonomous vehicles, robotics, satellite connectivity, chip manufacturing, and large language models.

Such a combination could increase Tesla’s importance within AI-focused ETFs, including products offered by Global X, Defiance ETFs, and Roundhill Investments.

A High-Reward, High-Risk Bet

Not everyone believes a merger is imminent. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein has argued that SpaceX’s lofty valuation could complicate negotiations, while DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas noted that the company only recently went public to raise capital, Bloomberg reported.

Still, with Wedbush analyst Dan Ives assigning a greater than 80% probability to a future combination and prediction markets increasingly pricing in the possibility, ETF investors are beginning to evaluate Tesla through a new lens.

For now, Tesla-heavy ETFs may represent the closest public-market proxy for investors seeking exposure to what some on Wall Street view as Musk’s eventual AI-and-space conglomerate.

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