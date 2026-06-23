• VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are SMH shares down?

The pullback comes at a critical moment for semiconductor ETFs, many of which have delivered outsized gains this year thanks to strong demand for AI infrastructure and memory products. Investors are now assessing whether the latest decline represents a temporary pause in the rally or the beginning of a broader reset for AI-linked chip stocks.

Micron Earnings Emerge As The Next Catalyst

Market participants appear increasingly cautious ahead of Micron’s earnings report due after Wednesday’s close. The company has become one of the most closely watched names in the AI supply chain because of its exposure to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component powering advanced AI systems.

A recent third-party report raised concerns about memory pricing trends, adding to investor nervousness ahead of the results. The fears weighed heavily on memory-related stocks globally, with SK Hynix and Samsung leading losses in Asia before the weakness spread to U.S. markets.

Others pointed to multiple factors behind the decline, including profit-taking after chip stocks more than doubled in less than six months, concerns surrounding China-based open-source AI models, and continued volatility linked to the recent SpaceX IPO.

Which Semiconductor ETFs Are Most Exposed?

For ETF investors, Micron’s outlook may prove more important than its quarterly results. A reaffirmation of strong AI-driven memory demand could reinforce the bull case for semiconductor ETFs, while signs of slowing pricing momentum may trigger further volatility across a sector that has been one of Wall Street’s strongest performers in 2026.

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