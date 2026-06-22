The stock moved up more than 6% on Monday after BofA raised the price target, citing strong pricing power and its shift to multi-year contracts to manage cyclical revenue fluctuations.

What’s Fueling The Supply Crunch?

As DRAM and NAND capacity are increasingly diverted toward AI servers, availability for traditional storage products has tightened, pushing memory prices sharply higher. The trend has turned SanDisk into one of the market’s biggest winners, with the company now valued at roughly $323 billion following a more than 4,800% gain over the past year.

Rather than chasing a stock that’s already gone vertical, investors may find a smoother ride through ETFs positioned to benefit from the AI-driven memory boom.

AI Storage Boom Boosts ETF Exposure

For ETF investors, the rally has highlighted several funds with unusually large positions in SanDisk, offering exposure to the AI storage theme without the volatility of owning a single stock.

Analysts See Further Upside

Wall Street remains bullish on SanDisk, citing the company’s market-share gains and shift toward multi-year supply agreements that could reduce earnings volatility.

Bank of America raised its price target from $1,550 to $2,100

Mizuho increased its target to $2,200

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its forecast to $2,900.

Susquehanna currently holds the Street-high target of $3,250.

The bullish outlook gained additional support in June when Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that memory shortages had become severe enough to force product price increases, describing the situation as a “100-year flood” and unlike anything he had seen in four decades in the industry.

ETF investors are keeping a close watch on whether the AI memory shortage proves to be a temporary squeeze or the beginning of a longer-lasting storage supercycle.

If the latter plays out, funds with significant SanDisk exposure could continue to benefit as investors broaden their AI bets beyond semiconductors and into the memory and storage backbone powering the data-center boom.

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