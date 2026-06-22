Asia Is Going All-In On AI Stocks — And Leveraged Demand Is Breaking Records: Here's What You Should Know

Leverage tied to artificial intelligence stocks is reaching record highs in Asia, with a fund linked to SK Hynix growing to $13 billion and becoming Hong Kong’s second-largest ETF, according to The Kobeissi Letter.

Assets Triple In Two Months

Assets under management in the Hong Kong-listed fund, CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product, have more than tripled over the past two months, Kobeissi said in a post on X Sunday.

The fund is among roughly 250 listed in Hong Kong and accounts for about 13% of assets across the local ETF market.

Kobeissi added that the fund reached its current size less than eight months after launching in October 2025, marking the fastest asset growth recorded for an ETF in Asia and the fourth-fastest globally.

South Korea Sits At Center Of AI Supply Chain

South Korea has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, driven by its dominance in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), chips used in AI servers and accelerators.

The country has also attracted increased investment from global AI companies. Last week, Anthropic opened an office in Seoul, expanding its presence in a market.

Asian Markets Benefit From AI Spending

South Korea’s KOSPI has been one of the best-performing major equity benchmarks in 2026, rising approximately 110.80% year-to-date, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 has gained about 39.96%. KOSPI rose 201.57%, and Nikkei gained 89.14% over the past year.

The fund has benefited from gains in semiconductor and technology shares as investors increased exposure to AI-related companies.

Price Action: EWY shares closed 6.89% higher on Thursday at $219.20.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate EWY has a Momentum score in the 97th percentile, with positive price trends across short, medium and long.

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