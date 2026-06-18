In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said surging demand from AI data centers has tightened supply and driven up memory chip prices. Increasing production is being diverted to high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized DRAM used in AI servers, reducing availability for consumer electronics.

The resulting squeeze is forcing companies like Apple to either absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

AI’s Next Bottleneck

For much of the AI boom, investors have focused on graphics processors and the companies supplying them. But as hyperscalers race to build AI infrastructure, memory has emerged as one of the industry’s most critical bottlenecks.

HBM is essential for training and running advanced AI models because it allows processors to access massive amounts of data at high speeds. Demand has surged alongside AI spending, leading manufacturers to allocate more production toward data-center customers and away from traditional consumer markets.

Cook’s comments suggest the supply-demand imbalance is now becoming visible beyond the semiconductor industry, with consumer technology companies beginning to feel the effects.

Are ETF Investors Looking in the Wrong Place?

But the more intriguing ETF story may lie outside traditional AI funds.

Apple’s comments effectively validate the fund’s core investment thesis that AI data centers are consuming increasing amounts of high-bandwidth memory, tightening supply across the broader market and giving memory manufacturers greater pricing power. As memory emerges as a critical bottleneck in the AI buildout, investors may increasingly look to specialized funds such as DRAM as a more direct way to play the trend.

Beyond Chips

Apple's warning also underscores how AI is creating opportunities across the broader infrastructure stack, from semiconductors and memory to power generation, networking equipment, and data centers.

While investors have poured billions into Nvidia-centric strategies, Cook's comments suggest the next phase of the AI trade may hinge on a less flashy but increasingly critical input: memory.

If AI data centers continue to absorb a growing share of global memory supply, chipmakers—and the ETFs that track them—could emerge as some of the biggest winners.

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