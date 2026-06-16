SpaceX Is Public. ETF Managers Now Have A $2.5 Trillion Problem

For years, space-themed ETFs were forced to build portfolios around satellite operators, aerospace suppliers and defense contractors because SpaceX remained private. Now that the company is public, fund managers must decide how much exposure to give a company that is larger than much of the publicly traded space industry combined.

When One Company Becomes The Theme

“SpaceX as a publicly traded company is genuinely transformative for thematic ETF construction,” said Christopher Gannatti, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree.

The challenge, according to Gannatti, is that SpaceX’s size could overwhelm traditional portfolio construction models. At its current valuation, the company dwarfs virtually every other pure-play space business available to public investors.

“This is a very real construction challenge,” he said. “Most thematic ETFs have concentration caps.”

That raises a fundamental question for managers: Should a space ETF reflect market capitalization, or should it provide diversified exposure to the broader space economy?

Why SpaceX May Not Get A Full Weighting

Many space-focused indexes already have rules designed to prevent a single stock from dominating portfolios.

“We already have caps in place to prevent a single company from becoming too large,” Walter-Range said.

The goal, he added, is to capture the breadth of the space economy, including companies that benefit from SpaceX’s services, complement its business model or compete against it.

The Float Problem

SpaceX’s headline valuation may also overstate its immediate impact on benchmark indexes.

According to Dave Barron, Global Head of Index and ETFs at Legal & General Asset Management, index providers typically use free-float market capitalization rather than total market value when determining index weights.

“We expect that the SpaceX free float will initially be approximately 4%,” Barron said.

That means SpaceX’s actual representation in many indexes could be significantly smaller than investors expect, despite its massive valuation.

For ETF managers, the dilemma is clear. Investors want exposure to the most important company in the space industry, but thematic funds are designed to offer more than a single-stock bet.

SpaceX’s IPO may have solved investors’ access problem. It has also created a portfolio-construction problem that ETF managers will be grappling with for years.

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