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New York Stock Exchange At Wall Street.
May 23, 2026 6:31 PM 3 min read

Vanguard's VOO ETF Inflows Top $59 Billion As Investors Flee SPY

VOO ETF Inflows Are Soaring This Year

Data compiled by ETF.com shows that the VOO ETF has had over $59 billion in inflows this year, bringing its net assets to over $927 billion. This makes it the biggest ETF in the United States and one of the fastest-growing ones. VOO was started in 2010 and will be the first fund to hit a $1 trillion AUM milestone.

In contrast, SPY, which is one of the most common ETFs, has continued to shed assets this year. It has had almost $9 billion in outflows, giving it over $797 billion in assets. Data shows that it has shed $20 billion in assets since January last year, while VOO has added $196 billion in the same period. 

SPY Has A Higher Expense Ratio Than VOO

The ongoing divergence is likely because of the fee differential between the VOO and SPY. VOO charges an expense ratio of just 0.03%, while SPY has a fee of 0.09%. 

Image: Shutterstock

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