The rally added fresh momentum to quantum computing-focused ETF QTUM, just weeks after the fund crossed $4 billion in assets under management and earned a 5-star Morningstar rating.

The ETF has emerged as a leading vehicle for investors seeking exposure to quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, and enabling infrastructure technologies as interest in frontier computing accelerates.

On Friday, the momentum continued in QTUM as well as IBM and the quantum-linked stocks. QTUM was up 2.6% on Friday, while IBM gained 3%. Meanwhile, QBTS, RGTI, IONQ, and QUBT were up 15%, 18%, 6.7%, and 14.2%, respectively.

QTUM's Growth Reflects Rising Appetite For Frontier Tech

Quantum computing is shifting from a speculative research theme toward a strategic investment category tied to AI infrastructure, national security, and advanced manufacturing.

And QTUM is tracking it.

The fund invests in companies involved in quantum hardware, machine learning, semiconductors, cloud computing, and enabling technologies that support next-generation computing systems. The fund has benefited from growing institutional participation and sustained inflows as investors look beyond traditional software-heavy technology benchmarks.

"Investors are increasingly rethinking what constitutes core technology exposure," Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs, said when the ETF surpassed $4 billion in AUM in April.

The latest government funding announcement could further strengthen that investment thesis. IBM said the proposed $1 billion Commerce Department incentive would support a new standalone company called Anderon, which plans to operate a 300-millimeter quantum wafer foundry in Albany, New York. IBM will match the government award with an additional $1 billion investment.

The company estimates the quantum industry could generate as much as $850 billion in economic value by 2040.

Semiconductor ETFs Could See Spillover Benefits

While QTUM remains the clearest ETF play on the quantum theme, the announcement also boosted sentiment around semiconductor and AI infrastructure investments more broadly.

The funding package also signals that the U.S. government is expanding its industrial policy focus beyond traditional semiconductors into frontier computing technologies, potentially creating a longer-term tailwind for ETFs tied to AI infrastructure, robotics, cloud computing, and quantum development.

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