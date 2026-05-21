SpaceX IPO Excitement Takes NASA ETF Hurtling Past $1 Billion In AUM

Launched on March 31 with $1 million in seed capital, the actively managed ETF has ballooned to roughly $1.27 billion in assets, making it the largest space-focused ETF in the U.S., according to the issuer.

Tema said the fund is also the second-fastest thematic ETF to surpass the $1 billion milestone and now ranks among the five fastest active equity ETFs to hit that mark across a universe of more than 1,700 products.

• Why are NASA shares facing resistance today?

SpaceX Buzz and Space Economy Optimism Fuel Inflows

NASA has differentiated itself from older aerospace-themed funds by focusing more directly on companies tied to the modern space economy, including launch systems, satellite infrastructure, communications networks and space-enabled technologies. Its exposure to SpaceX has become a key draw for investors seeking access to one of the world's most valuable private companies.

NASA's milestone also reflects the broader resurgence in thematic and actively managed ETFs in 2026, as investors increasingly chase high-growth trends tied to artificial intelligence, defense technology and frontier innovation. The fund's meteoric rise suggests the space trade may finally be moving from orbiting hype to mainstream portfolio allocation.

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