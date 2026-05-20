Investors are starting to differentiate between homebuilder ETFs and broader real estate funds.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage surged to 6.75% Tuesday, according to Mortgage News Daily. It hasn’t been that high since July 31, 2025.

The sharp move higher in borrowing costs has renewed pressure on rate-sensitive sectors, triggering outflows from major housing and real estate ETFs on May 18.

According to ETFDb, $60.5 million was redeemed from ITB, nearly $14.5 million was withdrawn from XHB, and nearly $19 million flowed out of VNQ.

Meanwhile, State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSE:RWX) saw outflows in April, and there were neither inflows nor outflows in May.

Homebuilder ETFs Face Affordability Pressure, But Demand Remains Key

The broad selloff suggests investors are reducing exposure to rate-sensitive real estate trades as Treasury yields climb. However, homebuilder ETFs and REIT ETFs may not face the same level of risk if elevated rates persist.

Homebuilder-focused funds such as ITB and XHB are tied more directly to housing demand and construction activity. Builders still retain some flexibility to manage affordability pressures through incentives, mortgage-rate buydowns and selective price adjustments. Tight housing inventory in several U.S. markets has also continued to support demand even as financing costs rise.

Per Reuters, pending sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose for a third consecutive month in April, as a brief decline in mortgage rates appeared to bring buyers back into the market.

The Math Behind Housing Affordability

The move in mortgage rates has materially changed affordability math for buyers. For instance, a borrower putting 20% down on a $500,000 home now faces a monthly principal and interest payment that is roughly $121 higher than it was when rates were near their recent lows earlier this year.

For a $500,000 home purchase with a 20% down payment:

Home price: $500,000

Down payment (20%): $100,000

Loan amount: $400,000

At a 6.29% mortgage rate (recent April low), the monthly principal and interest payment would be about $2,473.

At a 6.75% mortgage rate, the monthly payment increases to about $2,594. That is an increase of roughly $121 per month in borrowing costs due to the rise in mortgage rates.

REIT ETFs Could Feel More Direct Impact From Higher Yields

By contrast, REIT-focused funds such as VNQ and RWX remain more directly exposed to higher financing costs and refinancing pressures in a higher-yield environment. Rising Treasury yields can also reduce the relative appeal of income-producing real estate assets, particularly for investors seeking safer fixed-income alternatives.

International real estate exposure through RWX could face additional pressure if geopolitical tensions continue to drive volatility in global bond markets and the U.S. dollar.

The divergence is becoming increasingly important for ETF investors. While both homebuilder and REIT ETFs are reacting negatively to the latest jump in mortgage rates, the underlying drivers behind each segment may prove very different if bond-market volatility persists.

The price movements indicate that the sentiment shift is already underway. ITB and XHB surged more than 3% on Wednesday while VNQ and RWX were largely flat, with marginal increases (less than 1%) suring the market hours.

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