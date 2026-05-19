Wall Street may be getting temporary relief from easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but ETF investors are increasingly signaling that the real threat to the AI trade is coming from the bond market.

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday even after President Donald Trump said he had paused plans for renewed attacks on Iran and suggested there was a "very good chance" of reaching a nuclear deal with Tehran. Instead of rallying on de-escalation hopes, markets focused on surging Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing toward 4.7% — its highest level in more than a year.

The move highlights a growing concern across markets: AI enthusiasm may be colliding with a higher-for-longer rate environment.

Why Yields Matter More Than Geopolitics Right Now

Rising bond yields tend to pressure high-growth technology stocks because they reduce the present value of future earnings — the foundation on which many AI companies trade at premium valuations.

That dynamic is especially important for ETFs heavily exposed to Nvidia and the broader AI ecosystem, including QQQ, SMH, SOXX, and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) .

Many of these funds have rallied sharply this year on expectations that AI-driven earnings growth would outweigh macroeconomic concerns. But as Treasury yields rise, investors can suddenly earn close to 5% in relatively risk-free government bonds, making richly valued tech stocks harder to justify.

The setup resembles parts of 2022, when rapidly rising yields triggered a sharp derating in long-duration growth stocks and tech ETFs.

Nvidia Earnings Become The Next Test For AI ETFs

The timing is especially critical because Nvidia's quarterly results are due Wednesday, with expectations for the AI giant remaining extraordinarily high.

Strong earnings could reinforce the bullish AI narrative and help stabilize semiconductor ETFs. However, even another blowout quarter may not fully offset pressure from rising yields if investors begin prioritizing valuation discipline over growth momentum.

For now, the bond market, not the battlefield, may be setting the tone for AI ETFs.

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