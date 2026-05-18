A federal jury on Monday rejected Musk's claims that OpenAI violated its original nonprofit mission and dismissed allegations against Microsoft, which has invested billions into the ChatGPT maker since 2019. The ruling removes a legal overhang tied to one of the most influential partnerships in the AI industry, even as competition in the space continues to intensify.

For ETF investors, the case matters because Microsoft and Nvidia remain among the most widely held names across AI-focused funds. Microsoft has emerged as a central player in enterprise AI through its Azure cloud business and OpenAI integrations, while Nvidia continues to dominate the AI chip market powering large language models and hyperscale data centers.

AI ETFs With Exposure to the OpenAI Ecosystem

The verdict is unlikely to have a direct financial impact on the ETFs themselves, but it could ease concerns around the stability of Microsoft's commercial relationship with OpenAI at a time when AI competition is accelerating across the tech sector.

The broader AI ETF trade has remained heavily driven by infrastructure spending, particularly demand for GPUs, cloud computing capacity, and AI data centers. These trends continue to benefit semiconductor- and hyperscaler-focused funds.

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