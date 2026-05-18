Nvidia's Upcoming Results And ETFs With Skin In The Game

Nvidia's Historic Rally

Analysts expect Nvidia to report first-quarter revenue of $79.08 billion, up from $44.06 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company beat analyst estimates for revenue in 14 straight quarters. Analysts expect first-quarter earnings per share of $1.76, up from $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Prediction market traders are increasingly bullish on the stock, with Polymarket data showing strong expectations that the AI chip giant’s stock could climb beyond $240 by the end of May.

Nvidia Earnings Could Move ETFs

As reported by ETF.com, Nvidia sits at the heart of the AI and data-center supply chain, and thus hundreds of ETFs include the stock among their top holdings.

GXPT and FTEC offer exposure to the broad information technology sector while SHOC targets the semiconductor sector, which saw a sharp decline of 4% on Friday after a strong rally.

Meanwhile, USXF offers exposure to the U.S. large- and mid-cap equities with favorable environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings while applying extensive screens on controversial activities.

The table shows ETFs with exposure to Nvidia and their expense ratios:

Single-Stock ETFs

These funds are designed for short-term trading due to their magnifying risk exposure, according to the report.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the NVDA has a Momentum score in the 87th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term. It also has a solid Growth score in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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