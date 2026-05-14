Space-focused ETFs are gaining momentum ahead of SpaceX's planned Starship Version 3 launch on May 19, as investors increasingly position for what could become a big catalyst for the commercial space economy.

The Flight 12 mission from Starbase, Texas, will mark the first launch of Starship V3, the latest generation of SpaceX's fully reusable rocket system. The company says the upgraded vehicle includes redesigned Raptor engines and a new architecture aimed at enabling rapid reuse, orbital deployment and next-generation Starlink missions.

The launch is viewed as a critical milestone not only for SpaceX's long-term Mars ambitions, but also for the economics of satellite internet, defense communications and orbital infrastructure.

Wall Street Is Racing To Build Space ETFs

The excitement surrounding the space theme is spilling directly into ETFs.

The expected public debut draws comparisons to the early days of AI investing, when fund issuers rapidly launched AI-focused ETFs following the rise of generative AI.

The ETF rush reflects a growing belief on Wall Street that space is evolving into a long-term infrastructure theme rather than a speculative niche tied to tourism or experimental launches. And the impending launch of the Starship Version 3 rocket, after a long period of speculations, provides the impetus needed to validate the sentiment.

Starlink And AI Infrastructure Are Becoming The Bigger Story

Starship V3 matters because it could significantly expand the deployment capacity of SpaceX's next-generation Starlink satellites, strengthening the company's dominance in global broadband and satellite communications.

SpaceX's Starlink V3 is designed to deliver nearly 10 times the capacity of its earlier hardware. The upgraded satellites feature faster E-band connectivity, advanced propulsion systems and built-in laser links for improved communication between satellites.

While SpaceX has already launched more than 10,000 Starlink satellites, most are older-generation models limited by Falcon 9 launch capacity. V3 is expected to be a major leap forward, enabling significantly faster and more powerful global internet coverage for Starlink's more than 10 million users across over 115 countries.

At the same time, Elon Musk has floated plans for orbital AI data centers powered by solar energy, a concept that links the future of space infrastructure directly to the booming artificial intelligence trade.

Many of these names are widely held across space, defense and innovation-focused ETFs.

Space May Be Emerging As Wall Street's Next Major Theme

According to World Economic Forum research, the global space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023, which is almost two times the global GDP growth rate.

If Starship V3 successfully completes its first flight, the launch could become more than another SpaceX engineering milestone. It may also mark the moment when space ETFs moved from thematic speculation into a serious institutional growth trade.

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