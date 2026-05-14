Cisco reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $15.84 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $15.56 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.06 versus expectations of $1.04. More importantly for investors, the company said AI infrastructure and hyperscaler orders have already reached $5.3 billion this fiscal year, prompting Cisco to lift its annual AI orders forecast to $9 billion from $5 billion.

The results mark a major turnaround for a company long viewed as a laggard in the AI race. Cisco shares are now up around 34% this year, outperforming the broader Nasdaq's roughly 14% gain and trading near record highs more than two decades after the dot-com crash.

Equal-weight and diversified technology ETFs could particularly benefit if the AI trade broadens further across legacy tech companies.

ETFs In Focus

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSE:RSPT) — Offers exposure to a wider group of technology companies beyond megacap leaders. The fund is up 19% over the past month.

First Trust Nasdaq-100 Select Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW) — Reduces concentration risk tied to the largest AI stocks. The fund has gained 9% in the past 30 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) — Tracks companies tied to AI deployment, infrastructure, and enterprise adoption. The fund is up almost 20% in the past month.

Cisco's rebound may also signal a broader shift in investor sentiment. Rather than rewarding only companies building AI models or chips, markets are increasingly favoring firms generating measurable revenue from the infrastructure needed to deploy AI at scale.

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