The shift of sentiment is now spilling into ETFs tied to cloud computing, software, internet platforms and diversified AI exposure, indicating what some analysts are calling the “second wave” of the AI trade.

Nebius' latest earnings added another layer to that narrative. The neocloud company reported first-quarter revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year and above analyst estimates of $388.6 million.

In a shareholder letter, CEO Arkady Volozh said AI compute demand continues to "vastly exceed capacity" as enterprises move from experimentation to real-world deployment. Nebius also announced plans for a new AI factory in Pennsylvania after securing up to 1.2 gigawatts of power and land capacity, underscoring how the AI race is increasingly becoming tied to data-center expansion and electricity infrastructure.

ETFs Targeting The Next AI Infrastructure Winners

Nebius' rally could renew attention on ETFs positioned around the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem rather than just mega-cap semiconductor leaders like NVIDIA.

The shift suggests Wall Street may now be searching for the next layer of AI winners — firms positioned not just to build AI systems, but to monetize the growing global shortage of AI compute and power capacity.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 14.30% at $204.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock