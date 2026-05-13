Forget Nvidia: New Memory-Focused ETF Soars 90% As CEO Calls Chips AI's 'Biggest Bottleneck'

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has hit a critical constraint—memory chips—driving a newly launched ETF to staggering gains and pushing top semiconductor stocks to record heights.

The AI Memory Squeeze

Since its April 6th debut, the Roundhill Memory ETF (BATS:DRAM) has surged 90%, rapidly accumulating over $6.25 billion in assets.

The fund’s meteoric rise underscores a stark reality in the tech sector: the global supply of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) cannot keep pace with surging data center demand.

“Investors are waking up to the fact that the biggest bottleneck in the AI buildout is actually memory chips,” Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments, told CNBC.

He pointed to an “incredible amount of supply and demand imbalance” that is rapidly transforming the historically cyclical memory sector into a sustained structural boom.

Micron's Triple-Digit Surge

This severe bottleneck has directly fueled the massive outperformance of industry leaders like Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) , whose shares have more than doubled since late March, gaining 82.26% over the month.

According to Drew Pettit, Citi’s research director of U.S. Equity Strategy, this rapid ascent is fundamentally justified. “It’s because the price momentum has earnings momentum backing,” Pettit explained.

He highlighted that analysts are projecting massive profitability upgrades for these chipmakers. Even after triple-digit percentage moves, Pettit noted that these memory stocks still screen as “reasonably priced” because earnings expectations for the next few years have risen six- to eightfold.

A Lasting Structural Shift

The sheer scale of capital expenditure from hyperscalers is permanently reshaping the semiconductor industry. Micron's data center revenue has skyrocketed from just 15% a few years ago to 65% of its total business today.

Furthermore, major memory producers are abandoning short-term agreements in favor of long-term, multi-year contracts. Because fabricating new memory plants takes three to five years, Mazza expects this lucrative supply constraint to persist.

Rather than a short-term cyclical trend, market experts predict this critical bottleneck could easily extend into 2027 or even 2028, solidifying memory chips as the foundational infrastructure of the ongoing AI revolution.

DRAM Surges 90% Since Listing

DRAM has gained 90% since April 6, 2026, and 58.19% over the last month. Meanwhile, MU has surged 102.93% since the same date.

It closed 3.61% lower on Tuesday at $766.58 apiece, and it was 5.95% higher in premarket on Wednesday. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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