Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Conceptual image that superimposes a financial chart over the South Korean flag
May 12, 2026 3:08 PM 2 min read

SOXL Tumbles As Micron, SanDisk Drag Semis Lower; SOXS Spikes On Memory Shockwave

The selloff was especially severe in memory-related names that had recently surged amid AI enthusiasm. Roundhill Memory ETF (BATS:DRAM) plunged 8.5% after rallying 50% in just a month.

Leveraged Semiconductor ETFs Magnify Volatility

That amplified losses in leveraged ETFs tracking the sector, with SOXL — which seeks to deliver three times the daily performance of semiconductor stocks — facing a steep 20% decline intraday. Meanwhile, traders rotated into SOXS, the inverse leveraged ETF designed to benefit from falling semiconductor shares, which shot up 20%.

Tuesday's dramatic reversal underscored the risks tied to leveraged semiconductor ETFs during periods of elevated volatility.

Because products like SOXL and SOXS reset daily and seek to magnify moves by three times, sudden sector swings can rapidly intensify both gains and losses. After months of relentless AI-driven momentum, the semiconductor selloff highlighted how quickly crowded trades can unwind when sentiment abruptly shifts.

For traders betting heavily on the AI boom through leveraged ETFs, the session served as a reminder that in the semiconductor market, momentum can reverse just as fast as it builds.

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved