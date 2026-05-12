The selloff was especially severe in memory-related names that had recently surged amid AI enthusiasm. Roundhill Memory ETF (BATS:DRAM) plunged 8.5% after rallying 50% in just a month.

Leveraged Semiconductor ETFs Magnify Volatility

That amplified losses in leveraged ETFs tracking the sector, with SOXL — which seeks to deliver three times the daily performance of semiconductor stocks — facing a steep 20% decline intraday. Meanwhile, traders rotated into SOXS, the inverse leveraged ETF designed to benefit from falling semiconductor shares, which shot up 20%.

Tuesday's dramatic reversal underscored the risks tied to leveraged semiconductor ETFs during periods of elevated volatility.

Because products like SOXL and SOXS reset daily and seek to magnify moves by three times, sudden sector swings can rapidly intensify both gains and losses. After months of relentless AI-driven momentum, the semiconductor selloff highlighted how quickly crowded trades can unwind when sentiment abruptly shifts.

For traders betting heavily on the AI boom through leveraged ETFs, the session served as a reminder that in the semiconductor market, momentum can reverse just as fast as it builds.

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