Space and defense ETFs are back in the spotlight after the Pentagon released decades of declassified UFO files.

The disclosure by the Pentagon, which includes more than 160 files and over 400 incidents involving unexplained aerial phenomena dating back to the 1940s, has fueled fresh speculation around companies tied to satellite communications, military sensing systems and commercial space infrastructure.

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This comes on the heels of ARK Invest’s first-quarter webinar, in which CEO Cathie Wood doubles down on the long-term potential of orbital data centers.

ARK believes SpaceX's orbital data centers could outpace Starlink's $160 billion opportunity, with Wood saying the concept "opens up a whole new world.”

Space ETFs Ride Renewed Interest In Orbital Infrastructure

ARKX has holdings linked to reusable rockets, satellite networks, AI-enabled aerospace systems and autonomous technologies, while UFO provides broader exposure to the global space economy, including satellite operators and communications firms.

Investor enthusiasm around the sector is also being fueled by growing expectations that low Earth orbit could become the next frontier for communications and AI infrastructure.

Wood recently said ARK research suggests Starlink alone could generate $160 billion in revenue potential, while the opportunity surrounding orbital data centers could "dwarf" that figure.

Global X projects the global space economy to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue over the next 10 years, as launch systems, satellite miniaturization and data analytics advance.

Defense ETFs Could Benefit From Surveillance Spending

Defense ETFs are also emerging as potential beneficiaries of the renewed focus on aerial monitoring and tracking systems following the Pentagon disclosures.

The Pentagon's files include grainy military infrared footage, astronaut reports from Apollo missions, and recent Air Force mission reports involving unidentified aerial objects. While officials said the documents do not confirm extraterrestrial activity, the release underscores growing government attention on advanced airspace monitoring and anomaly detection systems.

Investors are increasingly viewing space not just as a speculative frontier, but as a developing ecosystem spanning AI compute, satellite broadband, defense surveillance and commercial aerospace — themes now converging across multiple ETF categories.