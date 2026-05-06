Semiconductor ETFs are witnessing a historic surge in both price momentum and investor flows, even as early signs of skepticism are beginning to emerge.

Unlike earlier phases of the AI-driven rally, which were dominated by Nvidia Corp, the latest leg higher has broadened significantly. Every constituent in the benchmark semiconductor index, the PHLX Semiconductor Index, has gained at least 14% over the past month.

That shift is increasingly being expressed through ETFs rather than individual stocks. iShares Semiconductor ETF has climbed more than 45% in the past month, underscoring how momentum-driven flows are lifting the entire sector.

Options Market Signals Rising Caution

The speed and breadth of the rally are already prompting some investors to position for a reversal.

Options activity suggests a growing number of market participants are betting against the entire sector rather than individual names. Among them is Michael Burry, who has disclosed put options on SOXX expiring in early 2027, according to MarketWatch.

The divergence highlights a growing tension: while ETF inflows continue to amplify gains across the semiconductor complex, some seasoned investors see echoes of past excess.

For now, momentum remains firmly in control. But with flows accelerating even as valuations stretch, the question is no longer just how high chip stocks can climb, it's whether the ETF-driven structure of the rally is becoming a risk in itself.

Should Investors Chase The Rally?

After such a sharp run, does it still make sense to buy semiconductor ETFs?

The answer depends on the time horizon. For long-term investors, the structural drivers, AI infrastructure buildout, data center demand, and ongoing chip shortages in key segments, remain intact. Broad-based ETFs like SMH offer concentrated exposure to industry leaders, while SOXX provides slightly more diversified exposure across the value chain, including equipment and smaller chipmakers now benefiting from the rally's expansion.

For those looking to reduce single-stock risk, particularly after the outsized gains in Nvidia, ETFs still serve as an efficient way to capture the theme without betting on one winner.

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