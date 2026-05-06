Wall Street is aggressively expanding its commercial space footprint, pushing a record number of new space-focused ETFs to market as the countdown to Elon Musk's massive SpaceX public debut begins.

‘Another Level’ Of Market Demand

Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Head of Research Tom Lee took to X on Monday to highlight a staggering trend in the financial markets, noting that “a lot of Space ETFs are launching in 2026.”

Furthermore, existing funds are actively pivoting their methodologies and names to ensure they capture the incoming wave of retail and institutional capital.

“All this for Space X IPO,” Balchunas noted on X. “Never seen anything like it.. Facebook, Alibaba were big but this is another level.”

The Trillion-Dollar Catalyst

The urgency behind these new filings is tied directly to SpaceX’s timeline. The aerospace giant is reportedly just weeks away from filing its IPO prospectus. Wall Street expects a historic valuation, with reports indicating a target range between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion.

To justify the massive premium, Musk is already pitching ambitious future expansions, including a proposal to place solar-powered AI data centers in orbit—a move he claims will eventually beat terrestrial computing on cost.

A Sector-Wide Lift-Off

This unprecedented anticipation isn’t just generating new, creatively named ETF tickers like JEDI, MARS, and NASA; it is lifting the broader commercial space sector. With the main IPO event still weeks away, investors are actively searching for public proxies.

Companies like Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) have seen immense options activity as they build out lunar infrastructure.

Simultaneously, the broader space race is heating up, with Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin recently clearing key NASA simulator tests, proving that the space economy is rapidly maturing just in time for its biggest public listing in history.

Here’s a list of some public space-linked ETFs and how they have performed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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