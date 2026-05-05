AI ETFs Hit 52-Week Highs—But The Math Just Doesn't Add Up

From Hype To Measurable Outcomes

That “AI value illusion” matters for ETF investors. Funds like AIS and FAI are increasingly tilted toward AI adopters (companies embedding AI into workflows), and not just infrastructure providers. But if adoption can't be tied to revenue or productivity, the next leg of the AI trade could face scrutiny.

Even as tools from Microsoft and others allow firms to track usage metrics like prompt volume and active users, executives admit attribution remains the hardest problem: AI may correlate with productivity gains, but isolating it as the driver is difficult.

Are ETF Investors Betting Ahead Of Proof?

The rally suggests markets are pricing in a future where AI-driven productivity becomes measurable and material. Yet current data tells a more cautious story: while 64% of companies say AI is driving innovation, only 39% report a tangible earnings impact, according to McKinsey & Company, cited by CNBC.

That tension could define the next phase of AI ETFs. For now, investors are rotating into the full value chain via funds like ARTY and TAIFD. But until corporate ROI catches up with adoption, the AI trade may remain as much about expectation as execution.

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