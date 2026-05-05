Platforms And Applications Back In Focus

At the same time, ARK added to large-cap tech names like Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. These companies sit closer to the monetization layer of AI, with exposure to digital advertising, data, and cloud ecosystems.

A Niche Bet On AI-Driven Biotech

While these trades don't point to a decisive rotation, they do underscore a more granular shift in positioning within the AI ecosystem. For ETF investors, the takeaway is to track how exposure is evolving across segments—rather than treating the AI trade as a single, uniform bet.

Photo: Courtesy of Ark Invest