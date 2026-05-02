From Pilots To Production

"We're in a transition phase… we're now seeing a shift toward early commercial deployments," Fisch said, adding that the mix between pilot programs and commercial revenue is still evolving. Customer commitments also vary, with "some engagements…project-based…while others are evolving into longer-term programs."

The opportunity is expanding beyond autos. Fisch pointed to rising adoption across defense, aviation, and infrastructure, describing it as part of a broader move toward Physical AI systems that rely on real-time perception.

ETF Exposure Meets Execution Risk

Still, Fisch made it clear that the industry hasn't fully reached scale. "True production-scale deployment is still limited across the industry," he said, particularly in the U.S., highlighting a key gap between investor expectations and on-the-ground reality.

That distinction matters for ETFs. While funds track the long-term growth of autonomy and robotics, Fisch emphasized that success now hinges less on innovation and more on execution. "What differentiates companies at this stage is not just technology, but the ability to execute—manufacturing, integration, and delivery at scale."

AEye is leaning into that challenge. Its supply chain is globally diversified and recently passed a resiliency audit with a major OEM. At the same time, the company expects scale to improve economics. "The higher the volumes, the better pricing we are able to get on component pieces," Fisch said, pointing to cost reductions as production ramps.

Long-Term Opportunity, Gradual Payoff

Even with improving demand, profitability across the lidar ecosystem is still some distance away. Fisch described the outlook as a gradual build rather than a sudden breakthrough. "Rather than a single inflection point, it's more of a progression… as deployments scale over the next several years… you'll see the industry move toward more sustainable business models."

That long timeline aligns with broader projections, including expectations that the autonomous driving software market could reach around $7 billion by 2035, “driven by increased investment in ADAS, autonomy, and AI-enabled perception systems,” Fisch said.

“That growth signals a broader shift toward software-defined, sensor-driven architectures, where perception becomes foundational,” he added.

For ETF investors, the lidar story is finally advancing, with real signs of demand and scaling. But as Fisch's comments highlight, the industry is still in the early stages of execution, meaning the payoff for thematic funds may take time to fully materialize.