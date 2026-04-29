Powell Vs. Bitcoin: Why Crypto ETFs Trade Like Tech Stocks On Fed Day

On Wednesday morning, all the funds were trading marginally lower at less than 1%, same as the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 index was not very far ahead, and was trading less than 1% higher.

From ‘Digital Gold’ To Macro Trade

That puts it closer to risk assets like the Nasdaq 100 and other tech stocks than to traditional hedges.

This shift is rooted in liquidity. When the Fed signals easier financial conditions, capital flows into higher-beta assets, lifting both tech stocks and crypto ETFs. Conversely, hawkish surprises tend to drain liquidity, triggering synchronized sell-offs.

ETF Structure Is Amplifying the Shift

The rise of spot Bitcoin ETFs has fundamentally changed how investors access crypto. By packaging Bitcoin in a familiar format, ETFs have brought in institutional allocators and macro-driven traders who manage exposure across asset classes—not in isolation.

That means Bitcoin is increasingly being traded as part of a broader portfolio strategy, adjusted alongside equities and bonds based on rate expectations and risk sentiment. In effect, crypto ETFs have been absorbed into the same playbook that governs traditional markets.

As macro conditions grab the limelight, Bitcoin funds are increasingly behaving like high-beta extensions of the broader market, reacting less to crypto-specific narratives and more to the direction of monetary policy.

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