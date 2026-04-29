LNG Supply Shock Surges, Natural Gas ETFs Stall: A Market Mismatch

Natural gas markets are tightening fast after a major LNG supply shock — but the ETF scoreboard tells a very different story.

Global LNG output was 8% lower year-over-year in March as the Iran-US-Israel war affected tanker routes, according to International Energy Agency’s second-quarter 2026 Gas Market Report.

• United States Natural Gas Fund LP shares are under pressure. Why are UNG shares declining?

The disruptions caused by the politics around the Strait of Hormuz halted 10 billion cubic meters of LNG per month, which sharply cut the supply outlook.

Despite a shift from surplus to deficit in global gas markets, several widely traded natural gas ETFs remain under pressure, exposing a growing disconnect between physical market stress and financial market pricing.

Why ETFs Are Lagging

The core issue is structural. Most natural gas ETFs track futures contracts, not physical LNG flows. That means prices are driven as much by expectations, demand outlook, storage levels and curve dynamics, as by real-world supply disruptions. According to Trading Economics, U.S. natural gas futures have fallen to $2.67 per MMBtu, which is close to their lowest level since October 2024.

In a market where supply shocks can trigger sharp front-month spikes, UNL's structure smooths gains, leaving it lagging behind sudden price moves.

A Paradox

Perhaps the clearest sign of market confusion comes from the ProShares UltraShort Natural Gas (NYSE:KOLD) , which bets against gas prices.

Under normal circumstances, one would expect inverse ETFs to naturally outperform direct leveraged ETFs. However, KOLD has also struggled this year, sliding around 25%, suggesting that traders aren't fully convinced of either a sustained rally or a prolonged downturn. Instead, the market is stuck in a high-volatility holding pattern.

Together, the movements of these ETFs suggest that although the LNG crisis is real, futures markets still appear to be treating it as a temporary shock, not a structural reset.

Until that perception changes, natural gas ETFs may continue to lag the underlying fundamentals, leaving investors not just betting on direction, but on timing.

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